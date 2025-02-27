Michelle Trachtenberg’s death takes new turn after shocking claims surface

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  February 27, 2025
Michelle Trachtenberg faced serious health struggles in the year leading up to her death, with a source revealing that the actress was 'really sick' and battling private challenges.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that a Gossip Girl alum was “really down emotionally” prior to her death.

The source also disclosed that Trachtenberg also dealt with "health issues."

“She told friends she was struggling,” the insider added.

They mentioned, “She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling.”

The tipster also revealed Trachtenberg physical features prior to her death as she looked “pale, gaunt” and “very thin."

To note, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum was found dead in New York City on Wednesday, February 26.

The NYPD confirmed the death around 8 a.m. after the police responded to a 911 call at 1 Columbus Place in New York City.

They said, "Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."

Notably, the investigation is still going on following Michelle Trachtenberg death.

