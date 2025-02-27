Queen Camilla shares powerful message after celebrating big event at Palace

Queen Camilla released a thoughtful message to mark a special occasion after joint appearance with King Charles.
Shortly after making a special gesture for the British-Muslim community ahead of Ramadan, Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate BBC's prestigious 500 Words creative writing competition finale.
The Royal Family's Instagram account offered a look into Tuesday's event, which was attended by the finalists, judges and celebrity readers.
In the video, the 77-year-old could be seen delivering a powerful speech before presenting medals to the winners of the competition.
"Some decades ago a very famous author said this: 'you can make anything by writing,'" Camilla began in her speech.
"He was quite right. By his writing this man made many things: A wintery land that could be entered through a wardrobe, mysterious creatures that could talk and play the flute, boxes of enchanted Turkish delight and a lion whose roar could break spells.." said her Majesty.
She went on to share, "He was, of course, C.S. Lewis, whose book, The Lion, The Witch, The Wardrobe, was published exactly 75 years ago today."
"Just like C.S. Lewis, you have proved, 'you can make anything by writing'", the wife of King Charles added.
The winners of the competition will be revealed in a special episode of #TheOneShow on #WorldBookDay, Thursday March 6, 2025.
This special event was hosted by Camilla following her visit to Darjeeling Express restaurant with King Charles, where they packed dates and biryani, which will be be sent to the local hospitals for special iftar.