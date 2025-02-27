Entertainment

Matthew Perry received ‘27 Ketamine injections’ before tragic death: New Report

'Friends' star’s documentary claimed that he received 27 shots of the drug in his final three days

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025
Matthew Perry received ‘27 Ketamine injections’ before tragic death: New Report
Matthew Perry received ‘27 Ketamine injections’ before tragic death: New Report

A shocking new documentary claimed that Matthew Perry allegedly received 27 shots of ketamine before his tragic death.

As per PEOPLE, the new Peacock documentary, based on the Friends star’s life before he died from an accidental overdose on October 28, 2023 claimed that he received 27 shots of the drug in his final three days and his autopsy report suggested that Perry had “high levels of ketamine” in his system.

In a documentary, the former United States Attorney for the State of California Central District, Martin Estrada said, “Allegedly, you have Dr. [Salvador] Plasencia providing ketamine to a live-in assistant who has no medical training whatsoever, and that live-in assistant is administering ketamine to a person whose risk factors are through the roof.”

Estrada revealed Plasencia "had numerous red flags that were flashing in front of him,” yet he allegedly continued to illegally inject Perry.

“Allegedly, Dr. Plasencia would arrange with Mr. Perry different locations to meet to provide the ketamine,” he said.

The attorney explained, “On one occasion, they meet in a parking lot in Long Beach, and he administers, in the back of a car, ketamine. Doctors are not supposed to inject people in the back of parking lots.”

“A trained doctor like Dr. Plasencia knew much better,” Estrada continued.

He added, “One of the overall themes of our indictment is that all these defendants should have known better. They were taking advantage of an individual and letting their greed drive them to endanger Mr. Perry’s life.”

To note, Perry’s assistant, named Kenneth Iwamasa, gave him the shot of ketamine and the drug was supplied by a woman known as “The Ketamine Queen,” Jasveen Sangha.

Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth

Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth
Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional struggle after losing role due to weight

Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional struggle after losing role due to weight
Selena Gomez’ ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'

Selena Gomez’ ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing
Selena Gomez’ ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'
Selena Gomez’ ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing
Blake Lively honours 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg in emotional note
Blake Lively honours 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg in emotional note
Michelle Trachtenberg’s death takes new turn after shocking claims surface
Michelle Trachtenberg’s death takes new turn after shocking claims surface
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’
‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39
‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39
Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge
Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge
Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss
Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama
Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'
Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star
Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star