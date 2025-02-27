Matthew Perry received ‘27 Ketamine injections’ before tragic death: New Report

A shocking new documentary claimed that Matthew Perry allegedly received 27 shots of ketamine before his tragic death.
As per PEOPLE, the new Peacock documentary, based on the Friends star’s life before he died from an accidental overdose on October 28, 2023 claimed that he received 27 shots of the drug in his final three days and his autopsy report suggested that Perry had “high levels of ketamine” in his system.
In a documentary, the former United States Attorney for the State of California Central District, Martin Estrada said, “Allegedly, you have Dr. [Salvador] Plasencia providing ketamine to a live-in assistant who has no medical training whatsoever, and that live-in assistant is administering ketamine to a person whose risk factors are through the roof.”
Estrada revealed Plasencia "had numerous red flags that were flashing in front of him,” yet he allegedly continued to illegally inject Perry.
“Allegedly, Dr. Plasencia would arrange with Mr. Perry different locations to meet to provide the ketamine,” he said.
The attorney explained, “On one occasion, they meet in a parking lot in Long Beach, and he administers, in the back of a car, ketamine. Doctors are not supposed to inject people in the back of parking lots.”
“A trained doctor like Dr. Plasencia knew much better,” Estrada continued.
He added, “One of the overall themes of our indictment is that all these defendants should have known better. They were taking advantage of an individual and letting their greed drive them to endanger Mr. Perry’s life.”
To note, Perry’s assistant, named Kenneth Iwamasa, gave him the shot of ketamine and the drug was supplied by a woman known as “The Ketamine Queen,” Jasveen Sangha.