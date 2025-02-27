Millie Bobby Brown shows interest in Britney Spears role with latest move

Millie Bobby Brown has officially set her sights on portraying pop icon Britney Spears in a biopic!
The Stranger Things star confirmed her interest in the role while sharing a series of stunning pinup-style photos.
While conversing with ET, Millie confessed that she is interested in stepping into the Toxic crooner’s role in her a tell-all bio film based on her best-selling book The Woman In Me.
The Enola Holmes star added, “Nothing would make me happier than being able to play such an iconic, beautiful person. I leave that to the Gods.”
Previously, she told Access Hollywood that she would “love nothing more than to be a part of her story.”
“I would want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way, and I'd always be open to that,” she added.
In 2022, Millie expressed an interest to play Britney in a biopic as on the Drew Barrymore Show, she revealed her dream role for after Stranger Things.
“I wanna play a real person," Millie said.
She revealed her desire to play the Womanizer singer role, saying “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me.”