Meghan Markle shares delightful message after Kate, William's Wales visit

Meghan Markle shared an exciting update just hours after Kate Middleton and Prince William's joint appearance.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, shared a delightful BTS video to fuel excitement.
The Instagram reel begins with Meghan flashing a wide smile standing in a kitchen.
It also featured tit bits of Meghan's off-screen shenanigans with the creative team of the show during filming.
Meghan's beloved husband, Prince Harry also made a surprise cameo in the video as he was seen walking behind the duchess as they both stepped outside of their cooking show set.
The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet shared a delightful message with the BTS video.
"Six more days until our show launches on @netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins," Meghan wrote.
This update comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's estranged brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton made joint appearance at Pontypridd, Wales.
The visit marked Kate and William's first since Catherine's cancer diagnosis and recovery in 2024.