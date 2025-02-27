Prince Harry’s smart move puts pressure on royal family

The Royal Family is facing renewed pressure to mend ties with Prince Harry, as experts warn they “cannot afford to lose” him completely, especially after the Duke of Sussex admitted he still had an “emotional connection” to the UK.
As per GB News, Trevor McDonald, former ITV News at Ten star, requested the firm to try to focus on their broken relationship with Prince Harry who stepped down from the royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
He said, "It's a great shame that Prince Harry is no longer part of the working monarchy.”
The source added, “We cannot afford to lose someone so young, so full of energy and so imbued with the charitable instincts that are at the core of our Royal Family."
Sharing that he met Prince Harry fourth times, hefurthe described the royal family as "unfailingly friendly, honest and genuine."
On Meghan’s role in the firm, he stated, “[Meghan] never stood a chance of being accepted", claiming the reason was that "she is a foreigner: an American, a divorcee, a former actress – and black."
McDonald mentioned, "Meghan could have brought a new dimension to the monarchy. She was never given a chance to prove herself."
To note, the report came after Prince Harry showed his excitement about bringing the Invictus Games event to Birmingham.
Harry expressed, “Birmingham for us, is a very, very emotionally connected place."