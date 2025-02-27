Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy low-key date after romantic trip abroad

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping their love game strong!
Soon after returning from a romantic overseas getaway, where they spent some time alone, the lovebirds stepped out for a low-key date night on the town.
Speaking about the Eras Tour hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end’s private vacation, an insider told Page Six, “Taylor and Travis had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year.”
The source then revealed that the couple enjoyed a night out after returning which went unnoticed due to their low-key profile.
“Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US but went unnoticed when they did so,” told the tipster, adding, “They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together.”
It is worth noting that it’s unknown where the Cruel Summer songstress and her boyfriend Kelce spent their vacation.
Moreover, in a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the NFL star told his brother Jason Kelce that after losing the 2025 Super Bowl Trophy against the Philadelphia Eagles, what helped him cope with the heartbreak was nothing else than his popstar girlfriend’s music.
"I listen to music that is very telling of my mood, I just listen to Taylor's music, she has something for everything," stated Travis Kelce.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023.