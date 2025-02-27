Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy low-key date after romantic trip abroad

The Eras Tour singer and the NFL star stepped out for a quite date night after private international vacation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy low-key date after romantic trip abroad


Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping their love game strong!

Soon after returning from a romantic overseas getaway, where they spent some time alone, the lovebirds stepped out for a low-key date night on the town.

Speaking about the Eras Tour hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end’s private vacation, an insider told Page Six, “Taylor and Travis had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year.”

The source then revealed that the couple enjoyed a night out after returning which went unnoticed due to their low-key profile.

“Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US but went unnoticed when they did so,” told the tipster, adding, “They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together.”

It is worth noting that it’s unknown where the Cruel Summer songstress and her boyfriend Kelce spent their vacation.

Moreover, in a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the NFL star told his brother Jason Kelce that after losing the 2025 Super Bowl Trophy against the Philadelphia Eagles, what helped him cope with the heartbreak was nothing else than his popstar girlfriend’s music.

"I listen to music that is very telling of my mood, I just listen to Taylor's music, she has something for everything," stated Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023.

Sarah Ferguson releases emotional statement days after Prince Andrew's shock move

Sarah Ferguson releases emotional statement days after Prince Andrew's shock move
Khloé Kardashian spills on Kris Jenner’s wild dating advice: ‘I was mortified’

Khloé Kardashian spills on Kris Jenner’s wild dating advice: ‘I was mortified’
‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan leaves fans gushing in action-packed teaser

‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan leaves fans gushing in action-packed teaser
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy low-key date after romantic trip abroad

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy low-key date after romantic trip abroad
Gene Hackman dies at 95 with wife, dog in New Mexico home
Gene Hackman dies at 95 with wife, dog in New Mexico home
Millie Bobby Brown shows interest in Britney Spears role with latest move
Millie Bobby Brown shows interest in Britney Spears role with latest move
Matthew Perry received ‘27 Ketamine injections’ before tragic death: New Report
Matthew Perry received ‘27 Ketamine injections’ before tragic death: New Report
Selena Gomez ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'
Selena Gomez ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing
Blake Lively honours 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg in emotional note
Blake Lively honours 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg in emotional note
Michelle Trachtenberg’s death takes new turn after shocking claims surface
Michelle Trachtenberg’s death takes new turn after shocking claims surface
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’
‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39
‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39
Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge
Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge
Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss
Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama