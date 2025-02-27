Royal

Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day tribute

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025
Prince Harry has finally reacted to Meghan Markle’s heartfelt Valentine’s Day post!

During the recent Invictus Games 2025, the Duchess of Sussex had to leave her husband behind in Vancouver, Canada, as she had to return back to their Montecito mansion to take care of kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

This led the couple spend their Valentine’s Day separately, however, the American former actress did not let the distance come in between and turned to her newly created Instagram handle to post a heartfelt tribute for her husband, expressing her feelings.

Although the Duke did not immediately react to the post, he recently broke silence and shared his feelings about it.

“Yes, the Instagram shout-out was very sweet and much appreciated!” Prince Harry told US Weekly.

In her post, Meghan penned, "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families.”

"Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created,” she continued.

The Duchess of Sussex also made a cheeky comment stating, "My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever.”

Concluding her heartwarming post, she expressed thanks to Prince Harry and signed off writing “As ever, M.”

