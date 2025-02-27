Thailand sends at least 40 Uyghurs to China, raising global concern

At least 40 Uyghurs have been deported to China, the Thai authorities have confirmed, despite warnings from rights groups that they face possible torture and even death.
The group is thought to have been flown back to China's Xinjiang region on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after being held for 10 years in a Bangkok detention centre, reported BBC.
China has been accused of committing crimes against humanity and possibly genocide against the Uyghur population and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the north-western region of Xinjiang. Beijing denies all of the allegations.
The deportation has been shrouded in secrecy after serious concerns were raised by the United States and United Nations.
Thai media reported that several trucks, some with windows blocked with sheets of black plastic, left Bangkok's main immigration detention centre in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Notably, it is the first time Thailand has deported Uyghurs since 2015.