World

Thailand sends at least 40 Uyghurs to China, raising global concern

Dozens of Uyghurs sent from Thailand to China despite human rights concerns

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025
Thailand sends at least 40 Uyghurs to China, raising global concern
Thailand sends at least 40 Uyghurs to China, raising global concern

At least 40 Uyghurs have been deported to China, the Thai authorities have confirmed, despite warnings from rights groups that they face possible torture and even death.

The group is thought to have been flown back to China's Xinjiang region on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after being held for 10 years in a Bangkok detention centre, reported BBC.

China has been accused of committing crimes against humanity and possibly genocide against the Uyghur population and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the north-western region of Xinjiang. Beijing denies all of the allegations.

The deportation has been shrouded in secrecy after serious concerns were raised by the United States and United Nations.

Thai media reported that several trucks, some with windows blocked with sheets of black plastic, left Bangkok's main immigration detention centre in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Notably, it is the first time Thailand has deported Uyghurs since 2015.

Kate Hudson pens heartfelt note as ‘Running Point’ releases on Netflix

Kate Hudson pens heartfelt note as ‘Running Point’ releases on Netflix
Zendaya to take surprising role in ‘Shrek 5’

Zendaya to take surprising role in ‘Shrek 5’
Rasha Thadani opens up about her bond with mom Raveena’s adopted daughters

Rasha Thadani opens up about her bond with mom Raveena’s adopted daughters
Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance

Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance
Moroccan king asks citizens to skip traditional sheep slaughter on Eid
Moroccan king asks citizens to skip traditional sheep slaughter on Eid
North Korea welcomes international tourists for the first time in years
North Korea welcomes international tourists for the first time in years
Andrew, Tristan Tate flee Romania after alleged Trump administration pressure
Andrew, Tristan Tate flee Romania after alleged Trump administration pressure
Catholics gather for third night to pray for Pope’s recovery
Catholics gather for third night to pray for Pope’s recovery
Archaeologists discover 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like structure in Denmark
Archaeologists discover 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like structure in Denmark
Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth
Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth
Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine
Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine
US president shares controversial AI video of transformed 'Trump Gaza'
US president shares controversial AI video of transformed 'Trump Gaza'
World's best coffee shop for 2025 revealed: Sydney takes crown
World's best coffee shop for 2025 revealed: Sydney takes crown
Chinese food lovers take excessive measures to get funeral home's noodles
Chinese food lovers take excessive measures to get funeral home's noodles
Pope Francis shares positive health update amid hospital stay
Pope Francis shares positive health update amid hospital stay
Qatar Airways flight turns into nightmare as passengers sit next to dead body
Qatar Airways flight turns into nightmare as passengers sit next to dead body