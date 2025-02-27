Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance

Prince William has shared a heartbreaking news after making a joint appearance with wife Kate Middleton this week.
On Thursday, the Prince of Wales expressed sadness in a deeply personal message.
The future King paid tribute to the beloved Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa after their sudden death.
Taking to his official X account, William shared an official statement, "So sad to hear the news of the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy. Hackman was a true genius of film who brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity and star quality. W."
He also posted a picture of Gene as part of a moving tribute from BAFTA, of which the Prince of Wales is president.
The veteran star and his wife were found dead at their New Mexico home alongside their dog on Wednesday.
“We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail. This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor,” the police department noted.
Notably, Gene Hackman was a five-time Oscar nominee.