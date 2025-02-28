Prince Harry breaks silence on his challenges for better future after royal exit

Prince Harry has opened up about his ongoing efforts to ensure a better future for his children, Archie and Lilibet, revealing that he is ‘constantly looking for solutions’ to secure their well-being.
On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex surprised the audience with his unexpected appearance at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles.
During his speech, the father-of-two discussed his concern as a father seeking solutions, he said: “As a dad, this has me constantly looking for solutions.”
"As a man who was born into a life of service, I recognise that with power and a platform comes responsibility," he continued.
The duke also revealed that his brought up in the royal household gave him a unique apolitical perspective on most subjects.
"I'm not one to be caught in the divide between left or right views, not cornered by a belief in blue or red," he said.
In his speech he also quipped, saying "Hell, I've never even been allowed to vote!"
"From my institutional role traveling the world to my decade of duties in the military, I saw the power of serving others firsthand," he said.
"My personal experiences overseas taught me that when you put others first, you build stronger, more sustainable systems."
Prince Harry also noted how his strategy has evolved since transitioning to life in the U.S.
To note, Harry’s appearance came just weeks after the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.