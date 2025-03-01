‘You’ star Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting twins: ‘Plot Twist!’

Penn Badgley's family is growing by two!
The You actor and his wife Domino Kirke have announced that they are pregnant with not one but two babies.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Kirke shared the “plot twist” life update.
She posted an adorable photo booth picture of Badgley and their 4-year-old son kissing her growing baby bump
The photo was followed by an image of red heart cake that read, "marry me over & over."
"Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with @pennbadgley," Kirke wrote in the caption.
In the caption, the Mercy singer also included the hashtag "monoditwins," referencing monochorionic diamniotic twins who are "identical twins who share a placenta (monochorionic) but each have their own inner sac (diamniotic)," as per the University of Michigan.
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke began dating in 2014 and legally tied the knot in February 2017.
The couple welcomed their first baby together in August 2020.