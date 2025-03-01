Mawra Hocane pens adorable note for 'Sanam Teri Kasam' team days after wedding

Mawra Hocane has penned an adorable thank you note for the cast of her 2016’s Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam.
The made its theatrical comeback on February 7, 2025 and surprised box office trade market with a total business of Rs 34.15 crore net in re-release.
Now, Mawra has took to her Instagram account on Saturday to heap praises on her STK team.
Not me fainting to the numbers STK re release is doing MashAllah absolutely magical!
“STK re releasing is a testament to the fact that “waqt se pehle or naseeb se zyaada nahi mil sakta” - I’m so so grateful for the love you’ve all poured in for the last 3 weeks.. it’s unheard of.. they’re saying we’ve made history,” she wrote alongside a carousel of movie clips.
She continued, “To the cast & the crew of the film.. insanely awesome hooomans.”
“Lastlyyy Harsh… so lucky that you get to be in the middle of it all… hope you’re soaking it in on my behalf as well, to many more InshaAllah,” the Sabaat actress added.
Mawra Hocane’s new milestone came weeks after she got married to her co-actor Ameer Gilani.