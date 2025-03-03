King Charles to introduce big change after surprising update

King Charles has made his stance on the Royal Train crystal clear following the latest developments.
As per GB News, the British Monarch revealed his big plans about the Royal Train as he decided to rebrand it with his royal cypher.
King Charles' latest step brought hopes that the historic transport will be saved from decommissioning.
The Royal Train's future has remained uncertain since Queen Elizabeth II's passing in 2022, prompting Buckingham Palace to initiate a review of its use.
After more than two years, operator DB Cargo UK has shared that the train will get an update by replacing the late Queen's cypher with King honour.
Andrea Rossi, DB Cargo UK's chief executive, said: "There's always a great sense of occasion when the Royal Train is seen out on the mainline network, a sight we hope to see more frequently in the years to come, particularly with His Majesty's focus on promoting sustainability and the environment."
The Royal Train had not previously been used since May 2024 and was only used twice in 2023.
Since ascending the throne, King Charles has used the Royal Train infrequently, with travel expenses ranging from £31,571 to £52,013.