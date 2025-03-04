Vikrant Gupta stunned by Kohli’s fanbase in Pakistan, showers praise on nation 

Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta traveled to Pakistan to check on the preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
During his visit, Vikrant Gupta was astonished by the warm welcome from Pakistani fans and their deep admiration for Indian cricketers, especially for Virat Kohli.
This left him so impressed that he couldn’t stop praising Pakistan.
In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Gupta talked about his experiences in the country.
He noticed young boys in Lahore wearing Kohli’s number 18 jersey which he believed was a sign that cricket goes beyond political tensions.
Gupta explained that India's decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup 2023 was made by the government, not the players.
He compared the admiration Pakistani fans have for Indian cricketers today to how Indian fans in the 1980s and 1990s admired Pakistani players like Imran Khan and Wasim Akram.
As per the outlet, Gupta also highlighted the impact of social media in reducing the gap between Indian and Pakistani fans.
He acknowledged that political tensions have kept India and Pakistan apart, but he believes that the people of both nations still share mutual respect and affection.
Gupta expressed hope that if both governments work to resolve their differences, cricket matches between the two nations could resume.