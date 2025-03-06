Kanye West's ex reveals shocking reason for infamous Bianca, Kim looks

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Amber Rose has shared the real reason why he dressed wife Bianca Censori and ex Kim Kardashian in X-rated clothes.
The model, 41, previously accused Kanye, 47, of calling her a “prostitute” and bullying her.
She recently said on Club Shay Shay podcast, “Kanye is for sure dressing her like that. Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. It's just who he is. He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into, he likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That's what he's into. He wants all his friends to want to f*** his girlfriend.”
The former pair started dating in 2008 and they later on broke up in 2010.
Amber added, “He wants everybody that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable,” adding, “If you look at old pictures of me when I'm dating Kanye but I'm out by myself, I have all his clothes on. I have baggy jeans on, a T-shirt, a big jacket. I raided his closet when he wasn't home. I would wear all his stuff because I used to hate to dress like a w****.”
Kanye made headlines last month when his wife Bianca wore expletive dress on the Grammy Awards red carpet.
The American rapper was also rumored to have influenced Kim’s wardrobe choices during their marriage.
Notably, Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in 2022.