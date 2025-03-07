Lady Gaga to promote new album 'Mayhem' on 'SNL' stage  

Lady Gaga is set to pull double duty on the iconic comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live while promoting her new music album, Mayhem.
The comedy show's official Instagram page shared a hilarious clip on Thursday, March 6, featuring the pop star alongside renowned comedian and SNL host, Bowen Yang.
In the viral footage, Gaga and Yang playfully hinted at some of the songs from her highly anticipated seventh studio album.
At one point, the singer-turned-actress also took an unexpected dig at Timothée Chalamet, who previously hosted and performed as the musical guest on SNL in January last month.
The Grammy-winning superstar was heard saying in the video, "Hi I am Lady Gaga and I am the host and the musical guest this week on SNL just like Timothée Chalamet."
The 38-year-old songstress previously pulled double duty on the show in 2013.
According to the media reports, Lady Gaga will be hosting and performing as the musical guest on SNL on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
During the show, she will promote her new studio album, Mayhem, which is scheduled for release on Friday, March 7, 2025.
The popular musician initially announced the release of her new music album on January 27, 2025.