Prince William makes sombre confession after video message backlash

The Prince of Wales made a visit to Mental Health Innovations in Berkshire

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025

Prince William made a sombre confession as he recalled an emotional experience during COVID-19.

The Prince of Wales reflected on his experience while volunteering for Shout 85258, a text messaging helpline, launched by his Royal Foundation in 2020.

On Thursday, William spoke with the young volunteers at the Mental Health Innovations in Berkshire, which is supporting William's helpline Shout 85258 using its cutting-edge technology, young voices and data.

While recalling his own experience as a volunteer, William revealed, "I did volunteering for a bit back over Covid, and some of those conversations lived with me for quite a long time afterwards."

The future king continued, "You always say to yourself, 'did I give enough, did I do enough, did I find the right answer?'"

Reflecting on his own experience, William admitted, "The first one was quite terrifying."

William visited Mental Health Innovations to mark its merger with a digital youth support charity, The Mix, in 2024.

This confession from William comes a few days after the 42-year-old faced backlash for his Welsh language skills, in St. David's Day video message.

Cardiff University language professor, Dr. Dylan Foster Evans criticized Prince Harry's brother's Welsh calling it "halting".

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the professor said, "His pronunciation is a little faulty," 

Evans continued, "It's been known [for a long time] that he will be the Prince of Wales.”

“People say that he should be able to do a bit more than read for a few seconds from an autocue since Welsh does have an official status in Wales since 2011. Maybe we should expect quite a bit more,” he added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also paid a joint visit to Welsh last week, which marked their first trip after Catherine's cancer diagnosis and her recovery last year.

