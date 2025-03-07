Nick Kyrgios exits Indian Wells in tears after shocking injury setback

Nick Kyrgios tennis return suffered another setback.
A tearful Kyrgios had to withdraw from his first-round match at the Indian Wells tournament due to a wrist injury.
Nick Kyrgios was playing his first match since the Australian Open in January.
As per BBC Sports, he was trailing Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (9-7), 3-0 before retiring from the match.
He became visibly emotional while discussing pain in his right wrist with the trainer which he had surgery two years ago.
He said, “No-one in the sport has had a wrist reconstruction and tried to play after that. There's been players that have had wrist surgeries and nowhere near as bad as what I had.”
The 29-year-old added, “It's all an experiment at this point. I was told I was arguably maybe not ever playing tennis again.I feel I'm like right there, I feel like I can compete."
Before this, Kyrgios had also dealt with knee and foot injuries for 18 months which had delayed his return to competitive tennis until early this year.
As per the outlet, Kyrgios had ended a practice session early earlier in the week because he felt pain in his wrist.
Kyrgios is set to compete in the Miami Open starting on March 18 but he will decide based on how his wrist recovers.