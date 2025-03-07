World

Cardiff restores 30mph speed limit on major roads after public backlash

The local authorities took feedback from residents, businesses and transport companies before making decision

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025
Cardiff restores 30mph speed limit on major roads after public backlash
Cardiff restores 30mph speed limit on major roads after public backlash

The speed limit on four major roads in Cardiff will be changed back to 30mph from the previously set 20mph.

The 20mph limit, which applies to 37% of Wales' road network was introduced in September 2023.

As per BBC, Cardiff council stated that the proposed speed limit changes are aimed at reducing congestion on key roads leading in and out of the city.

Afterwards, the Welsh government announced a review of the 20mph speed limit last year after facing public opposition.

The local authorities took feedback from residents, businesses and transport companies before making their decision.

Authorities received 933 requests to change the speed limit back to 30mph on 232 roads.

However, 40 of these roads were disqualified as they either did not have a 20mph limit or were outside Cardiff.

As per the outlet, more roads especially those outside heavily populated areas are expected to switch back to a 30mph speed limit.

Last month, it was announced that 50 road sections in Wrexham would also revert to 30mph.

The roads where the speed limit will be changed include parts of Newport Road, Ocean Way, Hadfield Road and a small section of Western Avenue.

