Lady Gaga’s 'Mayhem' album sparks collaboration rumours with Taylor Swift

  • March 07, 2025
Lady Gaga’s new album Mayhem has sparked collaboration rumours with Taylor Swift.

The 14-times Grammy winner’s fans are convinced that the pop star has teamed up with Gaga for How Bad Do U Want Me.

Even though the single does not give credits to Swift, some fans have speculated that she provided background vocals.

A user wrote on X, “Can anyone else hear Taylor in the background or is it just me?”

Related: Lady Gaga to promote new album 'Mayhem' on 'SNL' stage

Another commented, “Is this a secret collab between Queen Gaga and Mother Swift?”

“Someone please tell me is Taylor has collaborated with Lady Gaga or not I guess I'm losing my mind listening to her new album,” a third noted.

Regarding the recent speculations, a source told Page Six exclusively that collaboration rumours between Swift and Gaga are “false.”

The latest rumours comes after the Bloody Mary hitmaker got candid about her new album during a recent chat with Rolling Stone, “It was really powerful. Maybe the last four or so albums I’ve made, I moved away from that and tried some different things, but this was a return to those Gothic dreams.”

To note, Mayhem was released on March 7, 2025.

Related: Lady Gaga reveals surprising link between fiancé's proposal and new song

