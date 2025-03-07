Lady Gaga’s 'Mayhem' album sparks collaboration rumours with Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga’s new album Mayhem has sparked collaboration rumours with Taylor Swift.
The 14-times Grammy winner’s fans are convinced that the pop star has teamed up with Gaga for How Bad Do U Want Me.
Even though the single does not give credits to Swift, some fans have speculated that she provided background vocals.
A user wrote on X, “Can anyone else hear Taylor in the background or is it just me?”
Another commented, “Is this a secret collab between Queen Gaga and Mother Swift?”
“Someone please tell me is Taylor has collaborated with Lady Gaga or not I guess I'm losing my mind listening to her new album,” a third noted.
Regarding the recent speculations, a source told Page Six exclusively that collaboration rumours between Swift and Gaga are “false.”
The latest rumours comes after the Bloody Mary hitmaker got candid about her new album during a recent chat with Rolling Stone, “It was really powerful. Maybe the last four or so albums I’ve made, I moved away from that and tried some different things, but this was a return to those Gothic dreams.”
To note, Mayhem was released on March 7, 2025.
