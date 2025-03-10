Princess Kate, Prince William receive praises after sharing touching post

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been praised for their 'incredible' support as they reportedly stay in regular contact with Liz Hatton's family.
As per GB News, the Prince and Princess of Wales have “regularly reached out” to Liz Hatton's family.
The teenager photographers' mother and younger brother praised the future king and queen for their “incredible” support to them.
Notably, Liz's family's reaction came when William and Kate showcased eleven women, who the royals said have inspired them in the past 12 months, sharing a message to mark International Women's Day.
While speaking with an outlet, Liz Hatton’s mother, Vicky Robayna, and her eight-year-old brother, Mateo Robayna expressed that they were completely shocked by the recognition.
Mateo said, "They've reached out a lot to us. They reached out to us a lot since we met them, they've helped us do pretty much all of the things we've done since then, we wouldn't have had those last 12 weeks without them."
Vicky added, “They've been really, really kind, and their team are still in touch regularly with us. We went to the Carol Concert in December, just after Liz had died and they've been incredible, really, really incredible.”
Liz’s younger brother Mateo also shared that it was a “complete shock” when he saw his sister;s name in the list.
Princess Kate and Prince William called Liz "brave and humble" in a moving tribute.
