Bluesky expands video upload limit to improve user experience

X's rival app, Bluesky has updated its video upload limit to three minutes, enabling users to use the social networking site for micro-blogging.
In a surprising announcement on Monday, March 10, 2025, Bluesky revealed that the platform is further enhancing its user experience, compared to its competitors, X (formerly Twitter) and Meta-owned Threads.
This new change is considered a milestone moment for the app to become the “TikTok for Bluesky,” alongside features like Bluescreen and Skylight.
Moreover, the developers behind these features are working to enhance the video experience, either through a video-first Bluesky client or as an entirely new app built on the same Authenticated Transfer (AT) protocol.
The updated time limit offers a TikTok alternative, aligning more closely with the popular short-form video app, which allows users to share videos of up to 10 minutes.
The microblogging social network further revealed that it has integrated a new “Chat requests” screen that lets people sift through messages from unknown users.
Once you receive a DM request, you can choose to accept or reject the conversation via this new screen.
Bluesky has also made it simple to mute accounts from a post, alongside reporting posts and accounts to moderation.