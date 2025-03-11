Angelina Jolie takes strict action after son Pax's multiple road accidents    

Angelina Jolie has reportedly taken strict steps for her son Pax, especially after his recent road accident.
Shortly after parting ways with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, the Salt actress has taken time to carefully observe her children's activities.
According to a report by In Touch Weekly, an insider close to the actress revealed that she is not allowing Pax to be back on the road without following the safety procedures.
The tipster stated, "She’d love it if Pax would take these accidents as a warning and give up on this need for speed, but that’s very unlikely."
"It was obvious he loved the thrill of going fast. [Angelina] didn’t see anything wrong with it at the time, but she regrets feeding into that now. But what can she do? He’s an adult and she can’t stop him from riding his electric bike," the source noted.
The insider additionally disclosed that Angelina even made Pax sign a written contract, promising he would always wear his helmet before taking his bike on the road.
For those unaware, the Maria actress' son was hospitalised after his electric bike collided with the other vehicle on the road back in July 2024.
This update came after Angelina Jolie finalized her divorce from her former partner, Brad Pitt, after legally battling for eight years.
In addition to Pax, the former couple also shares five children including, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.