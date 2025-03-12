World

Trump lends support to Musk with plan to buy Tesla amid company challenges

Trump stands by Elon Musk, pledges to buy Tesla after company’s shares plunged 15%

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Trump lends support to Musk with plan to buy Tesla amid company challenges
Trump lends support to Musk with plan to buy Tesla amid company challenges

US President Donald Trump pledged to support his close ally Elon Musk as his companies suffer back-to-back setbacks.

According to CNN, Trump has announced he will buy a brand new Tesla from the world's richest man's electronic vehicle company after it suffers financial difficulties.

The billionaire who spent his weekend with the US president at Mar-a-Lago has a tough beginning of the week as three of his companies experience challenges.

Related: Elon Musk’s X settles lawsuit with Donald Trump over account ban

On Monday, March 10, 2025, the tech giant's social media platform X remained down for much of the day. His electronic vehicle company shares plunged 15%, and his astronautics company, SpaceX, struggled with the aftermath of another rocket explosion.

In order to show support for Trump early on the Tuesday morning suggested on his social media platform Truth Social, he would buy Tesla.

He wrote, “Elon Musk is’ ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.”

The 78-year-old in his post claimed that leftists were working to “illegally and collusively boycott Tesla” so they could “attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.”

Trump, at the end of his post, asked people why they should be punished for putting “his tremendous skills” to make America great again.

Musk, who is also the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), on X thanked President Trump for his support.

Related: Donald Trump shuts down 'clash' claims after heated Musk-Rubio dispute

Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
World’s richest billionaires suffer huge setbacks in weeks after Trump's inauguration
World’s richest billionaires suffer huge setbacks in weeks after Trump's inauguration
Blood Moon set to appear in North America for an hour: Here's why
Blood Moon set to appear in North America for an hour: Here's why
Barron Trump sparks romance rumors with Princess Leonor
Barron Trump sparks romance rumors with Princess Leonor
Kai Trump receives generous gift from grandfather Donald Trump
Kai Trump receives generous gift from grandfather Donald Trump
US to present ceasefire deal to Russia after Ukraine’s approval
US to present ceasefire deal to Russia after Ukraine’s approval
Trump to take massive decision about US Education Department workforce
Trump to take massive decision about US Education Department workforce
1 in 15 US adults has survived a mass shooting, study
1 in 15 US adults has survived a mass shooting, study
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Trump slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium after Ontario's warning
Trump slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium after Ontario's warning
Harry Potter-themed Airbnb left in ruins after guest’s shocking vandalism
Harry Potter-themed Airbnb left in ruins after guest’s shocking vandalism
Ukraine hits Moscow with biggest drone attack ahead of US ceasefire talks
Ukraine hits Moscow with biggest drone attack ahead of US ceasefire talks
Indonesian TikToker jailed for nearly three years over Jesus joke in livestream
Indonesian TikToker jailed for nearly three years over Jesus joke in livestream