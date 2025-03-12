Trump lends support to Musk with plan to buy Tesla amid company challenges

US President Donald Trump pledged to support his close ally Elon Musk as his companies suffer back-to-back setbacks.
According to CNN, Trump has announced he will buy a brand new Tesla from the world's richest man's electronic vehicle company after it suffers financial difficulties.
The billionaire who spent his weekend with the US president at Mar-a-Lago has a tough beginning of the week as three of his companies experience challenges.
On Monday, March 10, 2025, the tech giant's social media platform X remained down for much of the day. His electronic vehicle company shares plunged 15%, and his astronautics company, SpaceX, struggled with the aftermath of another rocket explosion.
In order to show support for Trump early on the Tuesday morning suggested on his social media platform Truth Social, he would buy Tesla.
He wrote, “Elon Musk is’ ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.”
The 78-year-old in his post claimed that leftists were working to “illegally and collusively boycott Tesla” so they could “attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.”
Trump, at the end of his post, asked people why they should be punished for putting “his tremendous skills” to make America great again.
Musk, who is also the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), on X thanked President Trump for his support.
