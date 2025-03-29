Prince William releases emotional video amid King Charles’ cancer battle

Prince William has released an emotional video message after King Charles was discharged from the hospital.
On March 28, the Prince of Wales posted a heartwarming video clip on his official Instagram account, that he shares with wife Princess Kate.
The caption of the post read, “An inspiring day in Aberdeen yesterday seeing all the work being done by Homewards and their partners in the area to support those in the city with lived experience of homelessness.”
Related: King Charles makes first appearance after hospitalisation
William shared an exciting update about his Homewards program, revealing that the initiative has achieved a significant milestone.
The future king founded Homewards UK in 2023, which is a five-year initiative, to end homelessness all across the country.
His video message comes after King Charles was spotted leaving The London Clinic
Buckingham Palace stated, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital."
Buckingham Palace also released a statement regarding his majesty's health, stating, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital."
Moreover, Prince William is will embark on second trip of 2025 without Kate Middleton.
He received an invite from PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi to Champions League quarter final in France.
Related: Prince William to embark on second trip of 2025 without Princess Kate