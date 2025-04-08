Elton John, Madonna reconcile after years of feuding

Entertainment

Elton John and Madonna have finally reconciled after years of public feuding.

The Hung Up singer took to her Instagram account on Monday to share that she “finally buried the hatchet!!!”

“Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it,” Madonna wrote.

Revealing John’s impact on her career, Madonna stated that “seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life.”

“I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different-to stand out- to take the road, less traveled by,” Madonna wrote, adding, “In fact, it was essential.”

To note, the feud started in early 2000s, mainly instigated by the Rocket Man singer.

John had made jabs at Madonna’s James Bond theme Die Another Day in 2002.

In 2004, he took aim at her again during the Q Awards, mocking her nomination for Best Live Act. 

“Madonna, best live act? Fuck off,” he famously said at the time.

