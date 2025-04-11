Camila Cabello reveals her newfound love in ‘journey’ towards wellness

Camila Cabello has opened up on her health and wellness journey, showcasing her newfound love for prebiotic soda.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Havana singer shared a slew of her photos and clips, holding Olipop soda can.
“Poses seductively with a can of prebiotic soda,” she jokingly wrote in the caption.
Camilla went on to share, “The past few years I’ve been on a health and wellness journey after struggling with mental health, fatigue, weight fluctuating, etc. I grew up in a Latin household where my fam doesn’t believe in gym or not frying everything and we love to eat soda with our carnitas tacos from el pulguero.”
“I love food but I also have realized i like not feeling shitty. So I’ve been on a mission to find foods that I can feel good about putting into my body. What you eat has more influence than you think on how you feel," she added.
The Shameless singer concluded the lengthy caption with expressing her admiration for the brand's mission to make health and wellness more accessible to everyone.
Camila Cabello also announced that she has invested in Olipop, a company that offers prebiotic soda options.