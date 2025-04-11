King Charles fears major 'crisis' over Prince William's rise to throne

King Charles is not stepping down from the throne anytime soon!
According to the royal experts, the monarch is unlikely to pass on the throne to son, Prince William despite his ongoing health issues, as he fears major “crisis."
This decision comes as Prince William takes on more responsibilities to support his ailing father to help lighten the monarch’s workload.
"Prince William has been assuming more responsibilities and there have been preparations for more transitions of responsibility," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.
She went on to say, "Both Prince William and Princess Catherine have been readying to assume leadership roles with an accelerated schedule of preparation for their future positions as king and queen. But most certainly, they are not in any way actively seeking an immediate ascension.”
Fordwich further noted that abdication is not typically the norm for the British royal family.
The first and last abdication of British throne, which involved Queen Elizabeth II's uncle, Edward VIII, led to a significant “constitutional crisis.”
"The entire family, all senior roles, are more focused on the best interests of the monarchy’s stability and continuity, hence all being content with the gradual transition rather than any immediate decisions. The only definite thing is that an abdication would be a significant departure from all tradition,” the expert added.
King Charles, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, continues his treatments while taking on duties at the same time.