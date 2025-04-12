Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga is heaping praises on her the Die with a Smile collaborator Bruno Mars!
The Bad Romance singer revealed her sincere feelings for Mars during a recent interview with Extra.
“He's like my brother. I really care about him and only want the best things for him. He's so talented. He's like a once-in-a-generation artist,” Gaga told the outlet.
Gaga and Mars teamed up for their hit song Die with a Smile in 2024, which went on to win a Grammy.
She further added, "We wanted to make a love song, and I think that was the perfect thing for us to do together, because I think we feel similarly about making the public smile."
The duo won the best pop duo/group performance for their hit duet at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
“Telling this story with Bruno about love is truly a piece of my soul—love is what we all need right now. Thank you, little monsters, —wherever you go that’s where I’ll follow,” she added, referencing a lyric from Die with a Smile,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Lady Gaga also made a sultry appearance in the NSFW music video for Bruno Mars' new single, Fat, Juicy & Wet, featuring Sexyy Red.