Sci-Tech

YouTube plans to limit Shorts consumption with a new feature

YouTube's new feature is designed to pause scrolling through Shorts once user's daily limit is reached

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
YouTube plans to limit Shorts consumption with a new feature
YouTube plans to limit Shorts consumption with a new feature

YouTube is planning to offer a new feature which will allow users to set a daily timer to limit how long they spend on Shorts.

YouTube on Friday, April 11, 2025, was spotted providing a beta version of the feature on the platform.

The platform is reportedly developing a feature to help users stop the endless scrolling through Shorts.

Speaking to TechCrunch, a YouTube spokesperson stated that this feature is not currently being publicly tested, it is “exploring this for the future.”

The code indicates the daily timer allows users to set a specific number of hours. 

Once the allotted time runs out, Shorts will pause, making it unavailable for the remainder of the day.

However, there is also mention of viewers still being able to see “individual Shorts,” meaning it does not block access to all short videos entirely.

It is worth noting that YouTube already has a “Take a Break” reminder that users can enable for regular-length videos on the platform.

YouTube’s exploration into the anti-doom-scrolling area follows a growing trend among users who are downloading apps dedicated to limiting their screen time.

This new Shorts timer feature appears to be designed for pausing infinite scrolling through Shorts once a user-defined daily limit is reached.

To note, it is yet to be officially announced when this feature will roll out widely, but its presence in the beta version suggests that YouTube is actively testing the functionality.

Kris Jenner pens moving birthday note for Khloé Kardashian's daughter True

Kris Jenner pens moving birthday note for Khloé Kardashian's daughter True

Elon Musk under fire as Irish privacy watchdog launches investigation against X

Elon Musk under fire as Irish privacy watchdog launches investigation against X
Dua Lipa shares major update about her iconic Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa shares major update about her iconic Radical Optimism tour

Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win

Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win
Netflix to introduce OpenAI-powered search feature for movies, shows suggestions
Netflix to introduce OpenAI-powered search feature for movies, shows suggestions
OpenAI set to retire ChatGPT-4 soon
OpenAI set to retire ChatGPT-4 soon
Samsung rolls out One UI 7 update in European regions
Samsung rolls out One UI 7 update in European regions
Top upcoming celestial events of April 2025 you shouldn't miss
Top upcoming celestial events of April 2025 you shouldn't miss
YouTube announces free AI-centric music generator
YouTube announces free AI-centric music generator
ChatGPT new trend turns user pictures into Barbie dolls: See the prompt
ChatGPT new trend turns user pictures into Barbie dolls: See the prompt
OpenAI brings memory update to ChatGPT to reference past chats
OpenAI brings memory update to ChatGPT to reference past chats
WhatsApp rolls out significant features for chats, calls, and channels
WhatsApp rolls out significant features for chats, calls, and channels
China wants TikTok US deal to comply with Chinese law
China wants TikTok US deal to comply with Chinese law
Samsung SmartThings gets new update with advanced features
Samsung SmartThings gets new update with advanced features
OpenAI countersues Elon Musk over ‘malicious attacks’
OpenAI countersues Elon Musk over ‘malicious attacks’
Adobe introduces AI agents for Photoshop and Premiere Pro
Adobe introduces AI agents for Photoshop and Premiere Pro