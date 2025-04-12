Royal

Duchess Sophie represents King Charles during Royal Military Academy visit

King Charles sent Duchess Sophie on his behalf to attend the key event at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles during Royal Military Academy visit
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles during Royal Military Academy visit 

Duchess Sophie recently visited Sandhurst Royal Military Academy on behalf of King Charles.

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a surprise appearance in the absence of the monarch, on Friday, April 11, at the Sovereign’s Parade.

King Charles has not attended the key event as he prioritized health, after a hectic four-day state visit to Italy with his wife, Queen Camilla.

During the Military Academy trip, the 40-year-old British Royal Family member inspected the troops of CC242 who had completed 44 weeks of rigorous training.

She appeared in good spirits as she was seen smiling with some of the cadets and Military officials.

For the outing, Sophie wore a stunning blue coat dress, which she paired with a matching hat.

GB News reported that the parade event takes place three times a year and is mostly attended by royals once per year.

The mom-of-two last visited the Academy in 2013 and 2019.

Sandhurst Royal Military Academy holds a special place in the Royal Family as King Charles’ sons and Duke of Wales, Prince William and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry both carried out their military training there.   

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor
Princess Victoria enjoys thrilling hockey match with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Princess Victoria enjoys thrilling hockey match with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Princess Kate to join Middleton family for milestone event amid Easter break
Princess Kate to join Middleton family for milestone event amid Easter break
Queen Camilla reveals what drives King Charles amid cancer treatment
Queen Camilla reveals what drives King Charles amid cancer treatment
Prince William, George’s bond grows amid distance from King Charles
Prince William, George’s bond grows amid distance from King Charles
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for busy 2025 with multiple international visits
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for busy 2025 with multiple international visits
Prince Harry seeks help from King Charles amid security row
Prince Harry seeks help from King Charles amid security row
Meghan Markle reveals 'special gift' Prince Harry brought back from Ukraine
Meghan Markle reveals 'special gift' Prince Harry brought back from Ukraine
Prince Harry breaks King Charles' 'unwritten rule' with his surprise UK visit
Prince Harry breaks King Charles' 'unwritten rule' with his surprise UK visit
Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry expected to reunite on special holiday
Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry expected to reunite on special holiday