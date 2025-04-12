Duchess Sophie represents King Charles during Royal Military Academy visit 

Duchess Sophie recently visited Sandhurst Royal Military Academy on behalf of King Charles.
The Duchess of Edinburgh made a surprise appearance in the absence of the monarch, on Friday, April 11, at the Sovereign’s Parade.
King Charles has not attended the key event as he prioritized health, after a hectic four-day state visit to Italy with his wife, Queen Camilla.
During the Military Academy trip, the 40-year-old British Royal Family member inspected the troops of CC242 who had completed 44 weeks of rigorous training.
She appeared in good spirits as she was seen smiling with some of the cadets and Military officials.
For the outing, Sophie wore a stunning blue coat dress, which she paired with a matching hat.
GB News reported that the parade event takes place three times a year and is mostly attended by royals once per year.
The mom-of-two last visited the Academy in 2013 and 2019.
Sandhurst Royal Military Academy holds a special place in the Royal Family as King Charles’ sons and Duke of Wales, Prince William and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry both carried out their military training there.