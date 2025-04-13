Sports

Marvel Rivals Season 2 map leak: All you need to know

Marvel Rivals maps bring famous locations along with comic book heroes and villains’ playable characters

Marvel Rival is in high demand in the market, as Season 2's launch is just around the corner.

A new leak by credible tipster X0X_LEAK on Sunday, April 13, 2025, indicated that Arakko will be the following map integrated to the game.

With comic book heroes and villains’ playable characters, the Marvel Rivals maps also bring famous locations inspired by the comics into the games.

Notably, Marvel Rivals has currently 15 maps available. The first maps to debut in the hero shooter were Yggsgard: Yggdrasill Path and Yggdrasill Path: Royal Palace, exploring iconic locations in Asgard.

Earlier, NetEase added four maps, including Sanctum Sanctorum, Midtown, and Central Park, showing the chaos that ensued with Dracula's invasion in the first season.

According to the tipster, new lore entries have been found in the game files: one talks about an attack on Krakoa, presumably from Ultron, with the attacker taking Cerebro and departing to Arakko.

Moreover, it is teased that the map will arrive on May 30 along with Ultron and the mid-season update.

Introduced at the start of Season 2, players can battle in Krakoa, the nation that hosts the Hellfire Gala. Available in Domination mode, Krakoa is a map with lush flora and symbolic landmarks such as the statue of Professor X, in which players fight to control strategic points and win the match.

Meanwhile, NetEase has yet to officially confirm that Marvel Rivals has a new map for fans to enjoy. 

