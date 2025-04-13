Apple is anticipated to roll out more personalized Siri features before the 2025 holiday season.
According to The New York Times, three sources with knowledge of Apple’s plan to release a virtual assistant “in the fall” that can edit and send photos to a friend on request.
Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy stated that the company expects to start releasing its upgraded Siri features “in the coming year.”
Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple’s AI department believes a “true modernised, conversational version of Siri” won’t be ready until 2027 “at best” due to difficulties with development.
The Cupertino-based tech giant promised a virtual assistant that could learn from users’ behaviour — including emails, messages, files, and photos — to provide more personalised and contextual responses.
Several former employees from Apple’s AI and machine learning (AI/ML) group singled Walker out to the publication as lacking the ambition or risk-taking necessary to revamp Siri, and that the team had been dubbed “AIMLess” by internal engineers.
Apple Finance Chief, Luca Maestri reportedly “reduced the increase to less than half that” and instead directed the team to make their existing chips — 50,000 of which were more than five years old — more efficient.
To note, Apple is expected to launch iPhone 17 series in September 2025.
Gurman suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will release with a significant redesign this year.
While the delay must have upset users, Apple seems committed to releasing a refined and fully functional upgrade instead of rushing it out unfinished.