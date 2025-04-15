World

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

German Underground Hospital is the largest remaining structure from the German occupation during World War II

Although the United Kingdom is made up of well-known nations, there are also three small island territories including Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man that many people don’t know much about.

These islands are called Crown Dependencies. They are not officially part of the UK but they still belong to the British Crown.

Guernsey, one of the British Crown’s territories which has German Underground Hospital as notable and eerie tourist destination.

It is an underground complex carved into hillside in Guernsey’s countryside and it has become popular spot for dark tourism.

Also, it is the largest remaining structure from the German occupation during World War II, covering an area of about 6,950 square meters (75,000 square feet).

The complex includes two main tunnel systems, one called Ho.40 which was used as a hospital and other called Ho.7 which stored ammunition.

Interestingly, the hospital is hidden from view except for its entrances.

The tunnels at the German Underground Hospital were not on early German maps but appeared in 1943, when they were planned to house a machine-gun company.

In March 1944, the site was repurposed to become a hospital.

Construction of the tunnels began in early 1942, following Hitler's orders to strengthen the Channel Islands and continued until mid-1944, when other priorities led to the project being halted.

It is open to visitors from April to October, with adults paying £6 and children paying £3 for tickets.

