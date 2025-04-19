Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot

Oscar-nominated director revealed that he’s 'spoken to the great Gillian Anderson' about the series

Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot
Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot

Ryan Coogler has revealed he’s spoken with Gillian Anderson about joining his upcoming reboot of The X-Files.

While conversing with the Last Podcast on the Left, the Oscar-nominated director revealed that he is “immediately next” for him, noting that he’s “spoken to the great Gillian Anderson” about the series.

“She’s incredible. Fingers crossed there,” said Coogler .

“I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f—ing scary,” he teased.

Coogler went on to say, “We’re gonna try to make something really great, bro, and really be something for the real X Files fans, and maybe find some new ones.”

Amid buzz surrounding Coogler’s reboot plans, Anderson said she “cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen,” calling the filmmaker “a bit of a genius.”

“Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing,” she added.

The Crown star continued, “I’m not saying no. I think he’s really cool and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well. And maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something.”

‘X Files’

Notably, X Files is a nine season series run from 1993 to 2002.

The cast included Anderson and David Duchovny as FBI Special Agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, who are tasked with investigating cases of the paranormal.

Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot

Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot
UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday

UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday
Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report

Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report
Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show

Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show
'Emily in Paris' season 5 unveils major cast changes ahead of filming
'Emily in Paris' season 5 unveils major cast changes ahead of filming
Lana Del Rey shares emotional story behind her new song ‘Bluebird’
Lana Del Rey shares emotional story behind her new song ‘Bluebird’
Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show
Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show
Kanye West, Bianca Censori hit shocking twist amid split rumors
Kanye West, Bianca Censori hit shocking twist amid split rumors
Post Malone receives early win in custody battle for his daughter
Post Malone receives early win in custody battle for his daughter
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kourtney’s 46th birthday with adorable tribute
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kourtney’s 46th birthday with adorable tribute
Jennifer Aniston shares surprising solution to her ‘extreme’ fear
Jennifer Aniston shares surprising solution to her ‘extreme’ fear
'9-1-1' star reacts to Bobby Nash shocking death: 'I was sobbing'
'9-1-1' star reacts to Bobby Nash shocking death: 'I was sobbing'
Ben Affleck addresses growing flight of productions from Hollywood
Ben Affleck addresses growing flight of productions from Hollywood
Martha Stewart takes brutal aim at Katy Perry after space mission
Martha Stewart takes brutal aim at Katy Perry after space mission
Olivia Munn opens up on hilarious parenting style as she embraces motherhood
Olivia Munn opens up on hilarious parenting style as she embraces motherhood
Reese Witherspoon pays birthday tribute to her close pal America Ferrera
Reese Witherspoon pays birthday tribute to her close pal America Ferrera