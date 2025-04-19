Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot

Ryan Coogler has revealed he’s spoken with Gillian Anderson about joining his upcoming reboot of The X-Files.
While conversing with the Last Podcast on the Left, the Oscar-nominated director revealed that he is “immediately next” for him, noting that he’s “spoken to the great Gillian Anderson” about the series.
“She’s incredible. Fingers crossed there,” said Coogler .
“I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f—ing scary,” he teased.
Coogler went on to say, “We’re gonna try to make something really great, bro, and really be something for the real X Files fans, and maybe find some new ones.”
Amid buzz surrounding Coogler’s reboot plans, Anderson said she “cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen,” calling the filmmaker “a bit of a genius.”
“Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing,” she added.
The Crown star continued, “I’m not saying no. I think he’s really cool and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well. And maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something.”
‘X Files’
Notably, X Files is a nine season series run from 1993 to 2002.
The cast included Anderson and David Duchovny as FBI Special Agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, who are tasked with investigating cases of the paranormal.