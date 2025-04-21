King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death

King Felipe expressed his “profound sadness” on the passing of Pope Francis.
On Monday, April 21, the King of Spain took to the official instagram handle of the Royal Family to extend his “deepest condolences” to His Most Reverend Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re over the death of His Holiness.
Felipe began the telegram adressing, “His Most Reverend Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the Sacred College of Cardinals. From His Majesty the King of Spain.”
He continued, “Most Reverend Eminence: Upon receiving, with profound sadness, the news of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis, I wish to convey to you, on my behalf, on behalf of the Government, and on behalf of the Spanish people, our deepest condolences.”
The King also paid a tribute to the late Pope, stating, “Throughout his pontificate, His Holiness Pope Francis has borne witness to the importance that love of neighbor, fraternity, and social friendship have for the world of our century. We will always continue to be inspired by his conviction in the need to bring encouragement and comfort to the poorest and most needy, and by the importance he attached to dialogue and consensus in order to achieve a more just and united world.”
He further noted, “In light of the sorrow caused by his loss, the Queen and the entire Royal Family join me in conveying to the entire Catholic Church our condolences and affection, as well as our prayers for his eternal rest.”
“Receive, Your Reverend Eminence, the testimony of my highest consideration and esteem. Felipe R,” the Spanish King concluded.
Pope Francis death:
On Monday, April 21, the Vatican released a video message in which Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican Camerlengo, announced the passing of Pope Francis.
Notably, His Holiness Pope Francis’s cause of death is yet to be revealed by the Vatican.