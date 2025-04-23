Jennifer Aniston reacts to her surprise cameo in Pedro Pascal’s ‘The Last of Us’

Jennifer Aniston has reacted to her surprise cameo on HBO's The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.
In the Monday’s episode of the post-apocalyptic drama television series, Bella's character Ellie discovers an old issue of People magazine featuring Jennifer on the cover during her Friends fame.
On the Magazine cover, Jennifer could be seen flashing a radiant smile next to a line, saying, “best and worst dressed” stars.
Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Friends actress shared the scene along with a hilarious note.
"Of all things to survive the apocalypse," she jokingly wrote alongside a crying laughing emoji.
The cameo comes after the rumours of a romance between Jennifer and Pedro.
Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal romance rumours:
In March, Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal was spotted getting cozy on a three-hour dinner date in Los Angeles, which prompted speculation about a potential romance.
However, Pedro later denied romance between him and Aniston during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Last of Us season 2.
“Jennifer and I are very good friends,” he told the outlet on Monday, March 24.
The Game of Thrones star further added, “and I got to have dinner [with her] on Saturday, and it was a fun martini dinner.”
Currently, the rumours are also swirling about Pedro Pascal’s potential appearance on Jennifer Aniston's Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, which also stars Reese Witherspoon.