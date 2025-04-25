Ben Affleck makes heartfelt remarks for JLo's alleged beau Kevin Costner 

Ben Affleck recently made heartwarming remarks for his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez’s rumored boyfriend, Kevin Costner.
The Good Will Hunting star shared his personal working experience with the Yellowstone actor while promoting his newly-released film, The Accountant 2.
During the guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Show, Affleck recounted working with Costner as a background actor in the 1989 film Field of Dreams and dubbed the legendary actor "kind."
The Gone Girl actor stated, "Kevin is being kind saying he remembers us because we were not memorable," adding, "It’s sweet of him to say that, but I’m pretty sure he remembers the actors with lines."
Moreover, the father-of-three said meeting Costner and their costar, James Earl Jones, in the film felt like "seeing God" as he was working as "extras" with the megastars of their time.
For those unaware, Affleck and his close pal, Matt Damon, began their acting career alongside Costner in the sports drama back in 1989.
The Batman actor made these heartfelt remarks after a report claimed that Costner had been dating Affleck's former wife, Lopez, during their high-profile divorce settlement.
Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner romance rumours
In December 2024, the 70-year-old American actor and the Marry Me starlet sparked romance rumours after they were photographed hanging out at the hotspot Kemo Sabe in Aspen, months before concluding her tumultuous wedding with Affleck.
As of now, neither the Unstoppable actress nor Kevin Costner have confirmed these ongoing romance speculations.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez divorce timeline
To note, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who tied the knot in 2022, officially declared single on February 21, 2025, after the actress filed for divorce in August 2024.