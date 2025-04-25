Demi Moore reflects on her iconic long hair after major milestone  

Demi Moore opened up about her iconic long hair after receiving a major milestone.
The Substance starlet shared her thoughts about her sleek hair, and her plans to ever transform it in the future.
In an interview with People for the cover of their World’s Most Beautiful 2025 issue, Demi was asked about her plans to transform her hair into gray.
In response, the 62-year-old actress said, "Oh 100 percent," adding, "I look at women who have that incredible gray, especially long, and I think it’s striking."
She further confirmed dying her hair, stating, "Mine’s like a smattering of gray that makes my hair look murky."
The mom-of-three additionally recalled when she chopped off her hair after being cast in her popular film, Ghost, she said, "I was a first-time mother and went on a vacation to Paris."
Demi continued, "And I'd been carrying around a picture in my wallet of Isabella Rossellini with this gorgeous short haircut for years, waiting for the opportunity."
For those unaware, the Oscar-nominated actress shares three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.
These comments were made by Demi Moore after People magazine announced the actress as the Most Beautiful Person of 2025 in their latest issue, recognising globally known actress for her timeless beauty and resilience.