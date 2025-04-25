Horror film 'Final Girl' star Lar Park Lincoln passes away at 63

Lar Park Lincoln was also famous among fans of the horror franchise Friday The 13th

Soap star and horror film Final Girl Lar Park Lincoln passes away at 63
Soap star and horror film 'Final Girl' Lar Park Lincoln passes away at 63

Horror film legend Lar Park Lincoln, renowned for her role in US soap Knot Landing, a spin-off hit show, has passed away at the age of 63.

The actress made an appearance in season nine of the show as Linda Fairgate, a memorable role she returned to for the next three seasons.

Later on, Lincoln joined the most popular horror franchises in the genre.

Lincoln’s company actor Audition Studios confirmed her passing with a statement on Facebook.

The firm announced, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lar Park Lincoln. Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors.”

However, the cause of her death is still under the wraps. In 2008, the actress was diagnosed with breast cancer and had previously been battling the fatal disease.

She underwent several surgeries following her cancer diagnosis.

Lincoln was also famous among fans of the horror franchise Friday The 13th. 

She played the character of ‘final girl’ Tina Shepherd in 1988’s Friday The 13th VII: The New Blood and assumed the similar role in Rose Blood: A Friday the 13th Fan Film in 2021.

In terms of academic accomplishments, Lincoln published the book Get Started Not Scammed, advising individuals starting out in showbiz industry.

Lincoln continued to follow her passion of acting into her last years, and has shot several movies that have still yet to be released, such as Young Bolsheviks and more.

