World’s top 10 tallest WWE wrestlers of all time 

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) history is full of giant and tall wrestlers who have not only dominated their opponents in the ring but also made a unique identity because of their build.
For decades these wrestlers have played a key role in the success of WWE and have made the sport unforgettable as well as attractive for the people.
From the giants of the 1980s to the Goliaths of the current generation, here are the top 10 tallest wrestlers of all time.
1. Giant Gonzalez
With the height of 7 feet and 7 inches, Giant Gonzalez is the tallest WWE wrestler of all time. He debuted in 1993, and after a brief NBA career and WCW four years as "El Gigante", he arrived in WWE as a rival to The Undertaker.
Gonzalez, who was facing “The Deadman”, got everyone’s attention at WrestleMania IX and SummerSlam '93 due to his height. Despite spending only a year in the company, he will always remain in the WWE books because of his height.
Due to type-1 diabetes complications and heart disease, the Argentinian died at the young age of 44 years.
2. Andre The Giant
With a billed height of 7 feet and 4 inches, Andre the Giant is the second on the list. The Giant, whose real name was André René Roussimoff, was dubbed as “The Eighth Wonder of the World” due to his great size and strength.
The former WWE Champion became part of the biggest matches in history, most importantly the WrestleMania III main event against Hulk Hogan in 1987.
The WWE Hall of Famer died at the age of 46 in January 1993 after congestive heart failure.
3. Omos
Omos, who was famously known as "The Nigerian Giant, is also among the top three tallest wrestlers, with a height of 7 feet and 3 inches.
He joined WWE in 2019, and after training at the Performance Centre, he played different roles on NXT and the main roster. He is also dubbed an in-ring competitor alongside AJ Styles, winning the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37.
4. Giant Silva
7 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 385 pounds Giant Silva joined WWE in 1998 and became one of the members of The Oddities stable.
During his one-year WWE career, he served as a cornerman for The Oddities and fought a three-on-four handicap match at SummerSlam 1998 before being released in February 1999.
5. The Great Khali
Dalip Singh Rana began training to become a pro wrestler in 2000 and initially worked with WCW and NJPW, but he became The Great Khali when he signed with WWE in 2006.
7 feet and one inch tall former World Heavyweight Champion quickly got attention and achieved some remarkable milestones. He became one of the most prominently featured monster heels in WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.
6. Eli Cottonwood
Another 7 feet and one inch tall wrestler on the list is Eli Cottonwood, who signed with WWE in 2008 and began his journey in Florida Championship Wrestling.
He is known for his time on the second season of NXT in 2010. After a short run in WWE, working on and off in FCW, Cottonwood left the company in 2012 after he was paired with Bray Wyatt in NXT.
7. Big Show
Big Show, who is highly regarded as one of the greatest giants in WWE history, joined the company in 1999 after spending four years in WCW.
Former four-time WWE World Champion, two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and a Grand Slam Champion Show, real name Paul Wight, is 7 feet tall with over 400 to 500 pounds of weight. He is currently working with AEW in a backstage and ambassador role.
8. Shanky
Standing 7 feet tall, Shanky was among the three Indian recruits signed in 2020. He debuted on the main roster alongside Veer and Jinder Mahal on Monday Night Raw. He was released from the promotion in September in 2023.
9. Kane
Kane, originally known by different other names throughout his career, including Issac Yankem and Fake Diesel, debuted as a masked wrestler in 1997 as the long-lost brother of The Undertaker.
The 7-foot-tall Kane, known as "The Big Red Machine, is among the most intimidating figures to ever step into a WWE ring.
10. Big Cass
The 6 feet 10 inch Big Cass, now known as Big Bill in All Elite Wrestling, worked with WWE from 2011 through 2018. He is currently a member of The Learning Tree and is also a former one-time AEW World Tag Team Champion.
The American professional with the real name William Morrissey is known for his time in WWE and Impact Wrestling.