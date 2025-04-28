Papal conclave 2025: Key details about election process, date and top candidates

The Roman Catholic cardinals will gather in a private meeting, called a conclave on May 7 to choose a new Pope.

The Vatican officially announced the news on Monday, April 28.

This decision was made during the cardinals' first private meeting after Pope Francis's funeral which happened on Saturday, April 26.

The conclave process: What happens next?

As of January 22, 2025 there are 252 cardinals but only 138 of them are eligible to vote in the conclave.

It is worth mentioning that only cardinals who are under the age 80 can take part in the secret ballot held in the Sistine Chapel, which was closed to tourists for the preparations.

As per the reports, the upcoming conclave might take longer because many of the cardinals appointed by Pope Francis have never met each other before.

During the conclave, four rounds of voting are held each day until a candidate receives two-thirds of the votes.

German cardinal Walter Kasper, in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper suggested that many people who gathered for Pope's funeral indicated that Catholics hope the next pope will maintain the reform-focused approach that Pope Francis had during his papacy.

Who are the possible 'strong' candidates for the next pope?

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

Papal conclave 2025: Key details about election process, date and top candidates

Cardinal Zuppi, who is considered a favourite of Pope Francis has been the president of the Episcopal Conference of Italy since May 2022.

The Pope made him a cardinal in 2019 and since then Zuppi has traveled on several important diplomatic trips.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Papal conclave 2025: Key details about election process, date and top candidates

Cardinal Parolin is now seen as the leading candidate and a strong favourite to become the next Pope.

He has been the Vatican's secretary of state since 2013 and is the highest-ranking member of those who will vote in the conclave.

Cardinal Peter Erdo

Papal conclave 2025: Key details about election process, date and top candidates

Cardinal Peter Erdo, a former president of the Council of the Bishop's Conferences of Europe is known for his strong devotion to Mary, the mother of Jesus.

He is considered the leading candidate from the conservative side of the Church and is expected to be a major challenger to Cardinal Parolin.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

Papal conclave 2025: Key details about election process, date and top candidates

Another possible candidate is Cardinal Tagle. If selected he would make history to become the first Asian pope.

He currently serves as the pope-perfect for the Section of First Evangelisation in the Dicastery for Evangelisation.

Cardinal Mario Grech

Papal conclave 2025: Key details about election process, date and top candidates

Cardinal Mario Grech, favoured by Pope Francis has now become one of the progressive cadidates for the conclave to consider.

Cardinal Mario, who was once known for his conservative stance was also given key position of Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops.

Other possible candidates:

Other possible candidates the conclave may consider includes Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, Cardinal Peter Turkson, Cardinal Robert Sarah, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, Cardinal Angelo Scola, Cardinal Wim Eijk, Cardinal Robert Prevost, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, Cardinal Vincent Nichols and Cardinal Marc Ouellet.

