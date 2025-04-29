Beyoncé makes bold family moment on tour debut amid ticket sales crisis

'Halo' hitmaker returned to the stage on Monday night to kick off her 'Cowboy Carter' Tour

Beyoncé made a powerful statement at the kickoff of her Cowboy Carter Tour by bringing daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on stage.

The Halo hitmaker returned to the stage on Monday night to kick off her Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Beyoncé was joined on stage by her daughters Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, seven but she intentionally left Rumi’s twin brother, Sir Carter, out of the appearance.

During her performance on Protector, Blue Ivy and Rumi made a surprise appearance on the stage.

A fan footage on social media showed Beyoncé sitting in front of a human pyramid of backup dancers while Rumi sat next to her and embraced her.

Blue stood above her mother and leaned down to rest her cheek on Beyoncé's head while her long curls draped down.

Beyoncé tour ticket sales issue:

Notably, her debut show of Cowboy Carter tour came after she is reportedly worried as she’s rushing into a failed tour, as ticket sales for her upcoming shows have been slow, despite winning her first Grammy for Album of the Year with Cowboy Carter.

On Monday, it is reported that as per seating maps from Ticketmaster, there were more than 3,000 seats still available at SoFi Stadium.

However, less than 650 of those seats appeared to have been original tickets, while the vast majority were being resold by scalpers.


