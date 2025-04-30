Royal

Prince Harry to honor Diana's legacy through shared charity with Prince William

Prince William and Harry are both supporters of the Diana Award, the only charitable causes they still share

  • April 30, 2025
Prince Harry is all set to honor his mother, Princess Diana’s legacy by celebrating the changemakers of tomorrow.

On May 6, the Duke of Sussex will head to Las Vegas to take part in a conversation hosted by Dr. Tessy Ojo, the CEO of the Diana Award, the only charity that bears the name of Princess Diana.

The event, which is part of the AI platform for business transformation ServiceNow's Knowledge 2025 conference, will launch the Diana Award's "Pledge to Invest" initiative.

This new step has taken to celebrate future leaders and help inspire forward-thinking businesses to support their missions.

Besides Prince Harry, Paul Fipps, President of Global Customer Operations at ServiceNow and two young recipients of the organization's Legacy Award, Sikander “Sonny” Khan and Christina Williams will also join Dr. Ojo for the conversation.

The conversation will focus on “youth leadership and how employers can proactively create pathways for young people to enter and thrive in the workplace.”

“Companies that invest in youth leadership today are cultivating the workforce, innovators, and consumers of tomorrow,” Dr. Ojo said in a statement.

He further added, “The Diana Award is proud to launch 'Pledge to Invest' - an opportunity for forward-thinking businesses to make a strategic, measurable, and high-impact investment in the future of youth leadership. For over 25 years, The Diana Award has invested in young people, empowering them to tackle the pressing issues of our time.”

The Diana Award

The Diana Award was established in 1999 by former U.K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Former prime minister David Cameron, Dame Julia Samuel, former Scottish First Minister Jack McConnell and Esther Rantzen are current patrons of the organization.

Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, are both supporters of the Diana Award, one of the only charitable causes they still publicly share. 

