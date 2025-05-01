Robert De Niro offers powerful support for daughter’s trans identity

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • May 01, 2025
Robert De Niro expressed his unwavering love and support for his daughter Airyn as she publicly came out as transgender.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the Oscar Winner revealed that nothing has changed about his love for his daughter Airyn, who came out as transgender on Tuesday, April 29 in an interview with Them.

"I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don't know what the big deal is," he said.

Robert De Niro added, "I love all my children."

Notably, Airyn is one of Robert De Niro's seven children. She is the daughter of actress Toukie Smith, who shares Airyn and her twin brother Julian with the actor.

Robert De Niro daughter Airyn new identity:

Previously, Airyn disclosed that she is “stepping into this new identity.”

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” Airyn said, adding. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

Airyn also shared how she felt like a “late bloomer,” saying, “I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough. Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough," she shared, adding, "It was never just, ‘You’re just right, just the way you are.’ ”

She revealed that last November she decided to begin hormone therapy.

