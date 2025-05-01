Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed

Sports

Borderlands 4 is designed for co-op from ground up, with instanced loot for each player, and much more

  May 01, 2025
Gearbox and Sony hosted a State of Play episode dedicated to Borderlands 4.

The broadcast displayed over 20 minutes of new gameplay, including missions, enemies, weapons, skills, and combat.

Notably, the entire broadcast was recorded on PlayStation 5 Pro, as it shows that the game takes place on the new planet Kairos.

For millennia, the despotic Timekeeper has kept the planet a secret, controlling its inhabitants with the help of cybernetic implants called "Bolts" and an army of synthetic soldiers known as the Order.

What to expect from Borderlands 4?

Players will take on the role of one of four new Vault Hunters, two of which were shown off during the demo:

Vex: A Siren who uses phase energy and summons minions (including the ghostly cat Trouble).

Raf is a former Tediore soldier in armour with an exosuit that creates weapons right during combat.

According to the developer team, there will be three new weapon manufacturers: Order, Ripper, and Daedalus, alongside a Licensed Parts system that allows you to combine elements from different weapons into one.

Borderlands 4 is designed for co-op from the ground up, with instanced loot for each player, dynamic level scaling, and individual difficulty to keep the party together and having fun through the whole campaign

Borderlands 4 release date

To note, Gearbox delayed Borderlands 4 launch from September 23 to September 12, 2025, noting that the decision is not related to the expected release of GTA 6.

According to the studio, Borderlands 4 will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series later this year.

