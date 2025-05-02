World

Austrian 'air-dried' mummy's bizarre embalming method discovered by researchers

An 18th-century Austrian priest's embalming method has been revealed by the researchers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Austrian air-dried mummy bizarre embalming method discovered by researchers
Austrian 'air-dried' mummy bizarre embalming method discovered by researchers

The mystery surrounding the Austrian priest's mummy has been solved!

As reported by Guardian, the researchers involved in the project shared that the body was preserved with the abdominal and pelvic cavities packed with wood chips, fragmented twigs, and fabrics.

The materials were also accompanied by zinc chloride, which would have absorbed fluids inside the body.

Mystery around the Austrian Priest mummy

Curiosity had long revolved around the mummified body stored in the St. Thomas am Blasenstein's church crypt.

The body was speculated to be of an aristocratic vicar, Franz Xaver Sidler von Rosenegg, who died in 1746 at the age of 37.

Due to it's perfectly natural-preserved look, the mummy was referred to as "air-dried chaplain."

Dr. Andreas Nerlich, a pathologist at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Germany and first author of the study, called the discovery a surprise as there was no external evidence for such a process.

Sharing his amusement about the process he noted, "The body wall was not opened – therefore the only entrance possible was the rectum."

Writing in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, Nerlich and his colleagues reported that the mummy had previously been externally examined by experts and via X-rays.

Austrian priest cause of death

Conducting partial autopsy and CT scans – after the team was given the permission during crypt renovation – the man's cause of death was most likely severe bleeding into the lungs as a result of tuberculosis.

Prince Harry suffers crushing defeat in legal battle for UK security

Prince Harry suffers crushing defeat in legal battle for UK security
Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features

Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features
Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’

Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’

Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more

Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more
Thailand prosecutors drops royal defamation case against US academic
Thailand prosecutors drops royal defamation case against US academic
Marco Rubio to lead US national security after taking over Mike Waltz position
Marco Rubio to lead US national security after taking over Mike Waltz position
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
100+ children sick after eating meal with dead snake in India
100+ children sick after eating meal with dead snake in India
Gruffalo returns after 20 years in surprise new book release
Gruffalo returns after 20 years in surprise new book release
UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm
UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm
World’s new oldest person, Ethel Caterham, reveals her secret to longevity
World’s new oldest person, Ethel Caterham, reveals her secret to longevity
Essential tips to keep your plants safe in scorching heat
Essential tips to keep your plants safe in scorching heat
Elon Musk slams WSJ over claims of Tesla CEO replacement search
Elon Musk slams WSJ over claims of Tesla CEO replacement search
New Zealand faces harsh weather conditions with destructive winds, heavy rain
New Zealand faces harsh weather conditions with destructive winds, heavy rain
Kamala Harris blasts Trump in first major speech since election loss
Kamala Harris blasts Trump in first major speech since election loss
World's oldest person Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas dies at 116
World's oldest person Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas dies at 116