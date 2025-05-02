Kanye West makes bombshell revelation about his sexual identity

Kanye West stunned fans during a chaotic livestream where he claimed to be gay while launching into a tirade about ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their children.
On Wednesday, the Ye founder made a lifestream, ranting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their ongoing custody dispute.
In a video, West, who donned an all black outfit, slammed Kim saying, “F*** all these f***** n*****.”
The Famous singer concluded the two-minute diatribe, saying, “I ain't got no motherf****** legacy n****, why the f*** you think I am s****ing out.”
He then added, “I'm gay. [inaudible] in charge of my legacy and I'm gay. I'm in charge of my legacy.”
Soon after he dropped the video, the netizen debated over whether he actually said “I'm gay”, or was speaking about himself and repeating “I'm Ye.”
Kanye West tweets about cousin:
Notably, video came after he posted on his X account that he and his male cousin were having a incestuous relationship.
While teasing a new song, titled COUSINS, he said, “This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that's locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn't "look at dirty magazines together" anymore.”
He added, “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”
West continued, “My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*** till I was 14”
To note, Kanye West was previously married to Kim Kardashian after parting ways in 2021, he then tied the knot with Bianca Censori in 2023.