Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet welcome baby girl with heartfelt announcement

The couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together in December, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have announced the birth of their baby girl on Friday, May 2.

The couple announced the news on social media with a heartfelt post in which they also revealed their baby daughter's name.

Verstappen posted a heartwarming family photo with a sweet caption, noting, "Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever – you are our greatest gift. We love you so much."

Formula 1 World Champion was scheduled to attend the media day for the F1 2025 championship in Miami on Thursday, May 1.

However, Red Bull revealed that he stayed home with his partner as they were expecting the arrival of their baby.

The couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together in December, 2024.

The couple receives an outpouring of well-wishes from fans

Shortly after Verstappen shared the news of the baby's birth, the comment section was flooded with heartiest congratulations and well wishes.

One user wrote in extreme excitement, "Aaaaaaaaa what a love! Love you guys," while another penned, "My boy is already a dad."

Another fan sweetly commented, "FUTURE F1 ACADEMY CHAMPION."

Interesting fact

Lily's father is a world champion and interestingly both of her grandfathers were also F1 drivers.

Kelly, a Brazilian model and journalist is the daughter of three-time F1 World Champion Nelson Piquet.

On the other hand, Verstappen's father, Jos was also a driver in F1 from 1994 to 2003.

For the unversed, both Kelly and Verstappen have been in a public relationship since 2020 and often spotted at races and events.

